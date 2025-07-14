Kale: Traditional Rating Agencies Do Not Understand Africa

Dr. Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research and Trade Intelligence at the African Export-Import Bank (AfreximBank), in this interaction with the media, speaks on various economic issues. Abdulwahab Isa reports

The Afreximbank released two fundamental reports a while ago: the trade & economic outlook report and the bank’s annual report. What are the objectives of these reports?

As you are aware, we just released our flagship publications—the trade and economic outlook report and the annual trade report. The objectives of these reports include informing policymakers and informing stakeholders like yourselves.

The condition in the African continent, especially across different countries, where we see challenges in the current times and in the medium term, and what we think African countries can do to take advantage of various things happening in the global space as well as in the African economy.

As I said in my presentation, the years 2024-2025 are difficult years for the global economy. We know what is going on currently in the global economy.

The global trade wars, high geo-political tensions, all of those things have implications for us in Africa, because whether it’s for aid, whether it’s for trade, or whether it’s for foreign direct investment, all of these things have an impact on what’s going to happen to us in Africa.

So, the objective of this report, as I said, is basically to assess all these developments, whether they’re in Africa or in the global economy, and try to understand what they mean for the African context and advise our different countries, our policymakers, and our businesses on what they can do to navigate those challenges and exploit whatever opportunities exist.

This is essentially what these two reports are about. You will also find in the reports that, despite challenges that the continent has been facing over the last few years, Africa seems to have remained resilient.

Even though growth has slowed, we have not been affected as many countries around the world have. And the reason is obvious: our lack of involvement in global economic dynamics initially was considered a weakness.

This is, likely, becoming a strength. So, because we are not as integrated in the global system, it’s protecting us. The example is the recent tariff in the United States. We expected it to have a very limited impact on African countries. Only 5% of the Africa trade goes to the US.

That excludes us from these challenges. As a continent, we are not that much affected. We are sort of isolated from the global economic dynamics. We don’t believe that Africa will be significantly impacted by the developments happening in the global economic environment.

Even though there are some challenges, we don’t think it will be as hard on Africa as compared to other continents. We believe our resilience will continue to be maintained. We will continue to grow. Our growth is going to be stronger this year than it was last year.

In the economic report, there is a projection that suggests that inflation will trend down in the continent. What are the parameters?

We expect global inflation to come down. We expect trade to increase, particularly trade among ourselves. Increasingly, intra-African countries have been researched as one of the best ways for African countries to develop.

Africa will benefit from all these global economic activities going on. 2025 is going to be challenging, even for Africa, but we don’t believe that the impacts will be as significant on the continent compared to other parts of the world.

Even though we are a limited continent, Africa will remain resilient. All the macroeconomic indicators pointed towards improvements.

What are the main drivers of this change? How confident are you that the monetary policies across African economies will be able to maintain this downward trend in inflationary pressure?

Like I said, we expect the African group to be stronger than it was in 2024. Our initial forecast was something stronger, probably four per cent.

This view is also supported by another research. As you know, the IMF in a recent report said that Africa would grow by three per cent, exactly the same rate it did last year. So, they are also saying we expected Africa to grow stronger.

But because of the developments, it’s not going to grow as strongly, but it’s going to grow at the same pace. Whether you take the IMF’s position, which suggests stability, we’re going to grow at the same pace.

Or you take this African class position and say we’re going to grow slightly better. In general, I think it’s the same. What’s driving this growth? Like I mentioned, one is a stronger African continent. Our countries are trading more with each other.

And, because we are do – ing that, the fear is that if the US and China—our normal, traditional trading partners—because of this global crisis, start to demand less of our export products, that’s what’s going to squeeze our trade.

These developments are not happening in Africa. If you are trading more in Africa, the demand within African countries is not changing.

If you trade more with African countries that are not going through all those challenges, then the risk to your demand is reduced. So, what is increasing in African countries? We are seeing African countries around

the continent trading a lot more with themselves these days. For instance, Nigeria’s last trade report said Nigeria traded more with Africa for the first time in its history than anywhere else. So that’s true.

The trend is cutting across many of the African countries. That’s the first thing. We are trading more with ourselves.

The African Union and Afreximbank are working to have an African rating agency. Do you think the agency will earn the trust of the international investors?

The reason why the African Union and Afreximbankare floating a rating agency is simple. We believe that the traditional rating agencies do not understand Africa. They just don’t, and that’s just the truth. Their idea is rooted in their countries.

They treat African countries like they do in their own economy based on their own realities. And those rules that they introduced do not relate to us at all. They penalize us for that.

You hear statements like, “African countries are high risk.” And I always tell them, one of the reasons African countries defaults on their loans is because you say we are high risk, and you give us higher interest rates.

Go and give the U.S. and European countries the same interest rates you give us, and see if they will not default. So, it’s like a vicious cycle. You say we are high risk based on your own realities that are not real. You give us much higher interest rates.

We default because you’ve given us higher interest rates. Then you say the evidence is that we are high risk. So, it’s like a vicious cycle.

I remember discussing it with one of the rating agencies. It said because they believe the operating environment in Africa is going to get worse. They believe the AFREXIM bank that supports the African economy could be hit.

And I told them that assumption is wrong. It is not the African economy that determines AFREXIM Bank’ health. AFREXIM Bank’ support for the African economy prevents them from collapsing, which in turn prevents AFREXIM Bank from losing its money.

So, they have a different way of looking at these things. They don’t understand the realities of our economy. They make decisions that actually negatively affect us.

That’s why we keep the CPI when African countries say we need to reform the African financial system. This whole structure was designed for us.

By the way, we were not even part of this conversation. It works against us. It is designed to match their own realities. It doesn’t have any relation to what we’re doing here.

What will be the acceptability level of the rating agency?

The question of acceptability, like any other rating agency, is there. Of course, initially there will be pushback.

I think when there is transparency, if they show how things are done, when there is empirical evidence to show how the methodology is arrived at, I think gradually, as more African countries start to adopt and start to use them, the international community will have no choice but to accept them.

It is the same thing that happened with the current rating agencies we have. Initially, they were resistant. Over time, they will develop credibility, and I think that they will gradually be accepted. But we have to start one. Asian countries have theirs as well. They’re not using the typical ones we know.

We have to develop one also for our continent that reflects our realities in the continent.

There has been an attempt by the African region to adopt a single currency as a medium of exchange to minimize the economy of the dollar and other currencies. From your study, what progress can you point at?

In response to the update on common currency for the region, it’s moving slowly. We understand when you have had a system in place for decades and you want to change it; it’s going to take some time.

Countries are beginning to adjust from what they have been used to for many years to a new system. So, it’s a gradual process. Like I mentioned in my report concerning the Pan African Payment System (PAPS).

We have about 16 African countries that signed up for it. It’s a gradual process; you can’t do that overnight. So gradually, people have to change their laws and their rules and adjust. People do not understand how it works.

Because they are used to a normal pattern. But gradually, as you start to shift away from trading with Europe, Asia, and the United States, there’s more applicability of African payment systems. So, it’s a gradual process.

You can’t really change that overnight. We have seen significant progress over the last few years. The PAPS is going to help us to trade more with ourselves. And it’s going to boost intraAfrican trade. It’s going to boost the development of our countries.

African countries have been enjoying a number of trade deals from AGOA. It will be phased out in a few months. What are the alternatives to AGOA and other trade deals that are being phased out?

As for AGOA, if you look at the data, you will see that only a few countries really benefited. Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Africa. If you look at Africa as a whole, 10 per cent of the whole market benefited. So only that 10 per cent could be affected.

That’s the thing about AGOA. AGOA is just a trading agreement that offers preferential trading to particular countries. It just says you can bring your goods only to the US, and the US can use and the U.S. can consume.

If you can find alternative people that want to trade, nothing happens. So, if I cannot send my goods to the US and I am bringing buyers in China or India, there’s no difference. You heard me say that China offers zero tariffs.

If China says okay, with all this happening, they are offering African countries zero tariffs to sell to their countries. That’s already taken. And a big trade isn’t? So, the U.S. is five per cent of Africa’s trade.

They said they’re not doing that. China is 17 per cent of Africa’s trade. How is that affecting us? We trade more with China. In fact, we trade more with ourselves in the continent, and we know it. So, the impact is there. It’s going to hit a few countries.

Sourcing capital from the usual traditional sources has been incredibly difficult. What are the alternatives?

You are right. Getting capital from the traditional sources, such as going to the global market, has become very difficult.

Sometimes you do it yourself, and you do it in case you are hired. But when you approach AFREXIM Bank, for example, they can supply goods to those companies in Africa.

So, if we strengthen Afreximbank, for example, you are enabling us to do more. That’s why AFREXIM Bank is doing a lot of work, trying to increase its shareholders and trying to ensure that it can get more capital so that it can lend to Africa.

Because looking towards the solution, external funding is not happening, especially when there is a crisis. But if we develop and strengthen our African domestic financial institutions, they now have the ability to provide that financing to help Africa.

So, the solution is we have to talk to ourselves and build the capacity of Africa as a continent to finance that.

That’s the only way forward, and until we do that, we will be having these discussions. There are different ways of raising capital. There are many different ways. I do not believe it’s going to be a challenge.

There is an envisaged global shock you alluded to earlier. What is likely to be the impact on the banks’ balance sheets?

Have you measured what the shocks will be on the balance sheet? That is probably the biggest risk as far as the continent is concerned. The biggest indirect impact.

The fear is that if this starts to affect inflation, which is theoretically possible, then these countries will start to tighten. Interest rates will go up. And if that happens, of course it is going to affect payments. So, it is really a case of how much of an impact on inflation.

If you look at the US, the economy is not seeing any impact yet. It might be delayed. We don’t know. But yes, if it starts to affect inflation, they will have to tighten.

If they tighten, inflation will go up. And then debt repayment, especially for those that have more foreign debt, is going to affect their risk of default and things of that nature. So, fingers crossed. But for now, if inflation is not spiking.