Kale: Nigeria’s First Female Gen. Takes Her Final Bow

It was a mixed feeling when the news of the passing of Nigeria’s first female Army Major General, Aderonke Kale, filtered in on Friday morning, November 10, 2023. The tributes that poured in to mourn a woman, who showed enough bravery during her time in the military was more for a life well spent and sad because once again, Nigeria has lost one of the women who proved the female gender can do more.

The Late Kale will go down in history as one of the few women, who dared to rise against adversities in a male dominated profession, at a time when getting a simple education for the girl child was seen as a waste of resources. Kale’s title as first female Army Major General brings a nostalgic feeling about other women like the first woman to serve as a judge in Nigeria, Modupe Omo- Eboh (1922-2002); first woman to drive a car in Nigeria, Chief Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and many others, who were first to achieve feats that were rarely expected in the past.

Major General Aderonke Kale, who joined the Army in 1972 and retired in 1997, died in London on Wednesday, November 8. She was 84. She was also the first to command the Nigerian Army Medical Corps. In September, 2021, a book about the life of Aderonke Kale was launched in Lagos. At the event, which had top dignitaries from the military and political circle, the then Chairman of the occasion, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, extolled the virtues of the first female general of the Nigerian Army for her undaunted effort to get to the top.

“Today, we’re celebrating somebody that’s worthy of being celebrated. I must say that, our society, especially the institution called the Nigeria Army is a male dominated and chauvinistic environment, and for Gen. Kale, she didn’t say because she was a female, and got laid back. She stood the test of time, competed, fought and remained resolute until she got to the top. I think that, in itself, is a great commendation”, Chief Obasanjo said. A brief biography states that Aderonke Kale was born on July 31, 1939. Her father was a pharmacist while her mother was a teacher.

She trained as a medical doctor at University College, which later became the University of Ibadan (UI). Kale then specialised in psychiatry at the University of London. She was inspired to pursue psychiatry by the late Thomas Lambo, Africa’s first Professor of Psychiatry. She worked briefly in Britain and returned to Nigeria in 1971. A year later in 1972, she joined the Nigerian Army. She was a colonel and deputy commander of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps by 1990.

She was later promoted to the rank of Brigadier-General, becoming the first female general in West Africa. Kale was then promoted to Major-General in 1994 and became the first Nigerian woman to achieve that rank. She was also the first female Major-General in West Africa. Kale retired from the Army in 1997. She was married to Professor Oladele Kale, a distinguished Professor of Preventive and Social Medicine, and was a mother of five sons.

One of her sons, Yemi Kale, became the Statistician-General of Nigeria. In 2011, shortly after the introduction of females into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) programme, the female hall of residence was named after Kale. Nigeria will surely miss a woman whose story will continue to give hope to many women, who dare to dream to excel.