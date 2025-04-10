Kale Forecasts 21% Inflation For Nigeria This Year

Share

Former Statistician-General of Nigeria and now Group Chief Economist/ Managing Director, Research and Trade Intelligence, at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Dr Yemi Kale, has said that he expects the country’s inflation to fall to 21 per cent this year and “potentially 16.4 per cent by 2026— provided reforms continue and external shocks remain limited.”

Kale, who made the prediction while speaking at the “Vanguard Economic Discourse” on Thursday, however, said that his forecast is “fragile”, given that key price drivers such as food and energy, “remain structurally misaligned, and any supply-side disruption can quickly reverse these gains.”

He also said he expects a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the range of 3.2 per cent to 3.8 per cent this year, which he noted is lower than the Federal Government’s projected 4.6 per cent.

He emphasised that his GDP forecast, “does not yet account for the full spillover effects of escalating global tensions, potential commodity shocks, or trade disruptions.”

Furthermore, Kale said that while he expects that the naira is likely to stabilize around N1,560 per dollar, this year, if there is reform consistency and sustained portfolio inflows, this stability will hinge on “continued confidence in Nigeria’s monetary policy framework, fiscal coordination, and market discipline.”

On his outlook for monetary policy, he said: “Real interest rates are beginning to trend positive. This opens a narrow window for the Central Bank to begin easing rates cautiously by mid- to late-2025.

But this will require clear signs that inflation is durably moderating—and that FX stability can be sustained. “So overall, the broader narrative is one of structural adjustment, credibility rebuilding, and institution-led reform.

But to be clear, none of this will be easy or automatic. It will demand strategic patience, political courage, and unrelenting focus on execution.”

