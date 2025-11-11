Kalabari New Yam Festival Planning C’tee Invites Nigerians

The People of Kalabari in Asari-Toru Local Government of Rivers State, have called on lovers of Culture and Tradition to find their way to the community, as they celebrate their New Yam Festival.

A statement yesterday by the 2025 New Yam Festival Organising Committee which was signed by the Publicity Person, Ibiba DonPedro, read that the celebration will be starting November 12.

The statement maintained that festival will be rounding off on November 16. The organisers stated that the celebration known as Heritage of the Old, Culture of New, will start with an Art Exhibition at Moriri Gallery of Contemporary Arts on November 12 by 8am.

The committee stated that activities that will showcase Kalabari culture in colours, art, sculpture and creativity, that will tell Kalabari’s story will be witnessed.

The statement continued that the Art Exhibition, will be followed by the main event which will take place on the 16th of November starting with a Boat Regatta that wail terminate at Elem Kalabari the venue of the grand finale.