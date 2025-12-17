Kalabari Kingdom Celebrates New Year Festival With Grandeur

The people of Kalabari in Rivers State are riverine dwellers, the reason why they believe in their water gods. Although some people have started bringing religion into the traditional belief but that hasn’t deterred them from believing that their New Year starts around November when the goddess of the river has sanitised the waters, PAULINE ONYIBE writes

The journey started with a boat cruise from the Abonema waterfront in Rivers State to Elem-Kalabari, which took almost two hours and finally New Telegraph got to the community, the venue for the New Year Festival Celebration. The New Year Festival actually took place in the month of November when other people’s year was rounding up and it wasn’t without a reason according to the indigenes of Kalabari.

Wrappers

When we finally got to the community, we were told to wait in the boat while a piece of wrapper was scouted to enable us to tie before coming down. According to the locals, no woman enters the community without a piece of wrapper around her waist, especially on the day of the festival.

Of course, the community was adorned with all manner of beautiful colours of banners with most of them having an inscription the “Source”. And the once sleepy community that has less than 100 buildings came alive again because of the celebration.

The celebration, however, didn’t start until around 2 p.m. although there was life all through. One thing that was significant was that almost everybody came in from other communities through the water ways, a celebration that witnessed more than 1, 000 persons.

Kalabari Kingdom

Of course, historically, the Kalabari Kingdom comes alive every year on November 16 with a vibrant celebration of culture, tradition, and unity. The Kalabari New Year Festival, a time-honoured tradition that has been celebrated for generations, is a testament to the rich heritage and resilience of the Kalabari people.

The Kalabari New Year Festival marks the beginning of a new year according to the Kalabari calendar, which is different from the Gregorian calendar. The celebration is rooted in the history and mythology of the Kalabari people, who believe that the festival is a time of renewal and rejuvenation.

The festival, according to Ibiba Don Pedro, commemorates the moment when the Atlantic Ocean pushes back the floodwaters from the freshwater, cleaning the environment and ushering in a new cycle of life.

The Kalabari New Year Festival is a celebration of the Kalabari culture, showcasing the rich traditions and customs of the people. The festival features a range of activi- ties, including traditional music and dance performances, masquerade displays, boat regattas, and art exhibitions.

The event also provides a platform for the Kalabari people to come together and reflect on their history, culture, and identity. The festival also serves as a call to the Kalabari people to return to their cultural heritage and traditions. Many have migrated to urban areas or adopted West- ern cultures, but the festival provides an opportunity for them to reconnect with their roots.

King Dokubo-Asari

The Amanyanabo of Elem Kalabari, King Dokubo-Asari, had emphasised the importance of preserving cultural heritage and traditions. According to tradition, their name “Kalabari” comes from their ancestor, Perebo Kalabari, and was derived from the Portuguese settlement name “Calabar,” which they later adopted after moving from the old settlement.

The Kalabari kingdom historically was founded in the 17th century by Amachree I. Kalabari society is organised into “War Canoe Houses,” which are powerful lineagebased groups led by a chief. These houses serve as the primary political, economic, and defensive units within the kingdom.

Although this celebration has been going on shallowly, this year’s own was taken to the next level by a group known as the ‘Kalabari Renaissance Foundation’ and that brought all the communities that make up the Kalabari Kingdom (Clan) to Elem-Kalabari.

The New Year Festival with the theme “Celebrating Our Heritage, Honouring Our Waters, and Renewing Our Spirit, heralded the beginning of the new year for the people. This year’s celebration was used to launch a 25-year Kalabari blueprint.

Speeches

Harry Awolayeofori Macmorrison, the Chairman of Kalabari Renaissance Foundation, the organisers of the New Year Festival, maintained that the event was anchored on peace, unity and the rejuvenation of every- thing that is good. Macmorrison declared that the annual festival that used to be a solemn sacrifice in the individual communities only, but “has finally become a global brand that will continue to remind us of who we are, where we come from and the boundless possibilities of what we can become, working together”. “This year, the celebration brings us to Elem Kalabari, popularly referred to as the Source, and the reason is obvi- ous, Kalabari took off from here.

“The choice of this place was almost divine and, of course, the significance is so very loud. By the grace of God, next year we shall move the celebration to another great Kalabari community. “In deed, the rotation of the hosting ground of the festival is designed to strengthen our bonds and ensure that every community feels a part of this growing renaissance.”

Ibiba Don Pedro: BOT member and Head of Media of Kalabari Renaissance Foundation, in her reaction maintained that the New Year is celebrated when the all mighty Atlantic Ocean (the Abagi)pushes back the flood waters from the fresh water and cleanses the whole environment. She said that all the fishes and the sea come alive from today (November 16) adding that “it is a spiritual, cul- tural, ecological and historic event.

“From this day, almighty Abagi (the Atlantic Ocean), comes in and pushes back the fresh water, cleaning up the whole environment, so, it is so re-awakening.” Regretting that her people (Kalabari People) have been fragmented, she emphasised that “you heard of Kalabari City State. They were set up by my forefathers. Why should we now be like people who are now a minority in Rivers State without a voice? Even in Nigeria without a voice.

That is unacceptable. This is the rebirth of Kalabari as a people. We want to get back our passion into community service. “We are coming to do what we ought to do as children of the most powerful chiefs, noble men and women who built Kalabari Kingdom and Kalabari people.” Ibiba Don Pedro noted that people watch Indian programmes in Zee World, and are always proud and wondered why the black man is ashamed to be himself? She asked “Why are we the weakling in the human community? It has to end.

Asari Dokubo

His Royal Highness, Asari Dokubo, the Amanyanabo of Elem-Kalabari disclosed that the New Year celebration was not just about celebration but “about re-creating ourselves and bringing us back from death.

He said that: “If you go to India in all hospi- tals, you see one image at the entrance, at the hotels, you see one image. You go to China, you see them in the morning with incense, they bow and they go in. Here in Nigeria, if anybody puts anything at any of our hotels here, nobody will go there. They will say it is demonic. But they go to China and go to their hospitals and they won’t say it is demonic.

If it is not demonic to be in hotels in other places, we should also look at ourselves and our values too.” He said that they are trying to rebuild the community known as the Source that “about one hundred and fifty years ago, this place was evacuated by our fathers and we are making a comeback.” The King said that there is a mystery lake at the community, maintaining that “the mystery lake has been here before the settlement here”.

“They told us a lot of stories that the lake has healing potentials, barren women got pregnant when they took it adding that it has not been spiritually or medically proven, but belief is very strong, that it has healing material in it and it has been healing people.” He also advised that there should be a Cal- endar produced that will also showcase his own cultural heritage. “Let us take care of ourselves. Russia should not have the same calendar with us; Russian New Year is different from Nigerian New Year even though they are all Christians.

“Ethiopia’s New Year is different from Nigeria’s New Year. So when we want to do our own people, will say it is demonic.” Talking about the she goddess of Kalabari which he called ‘Akaso’, the king stated: “Dur- ing the dry season the house of Akaso will be built. It was built in one day. Akaso is a female deity. She is the supreme deity of Kalabari. The national Deity of Kalabari. Everything about it will be done in one day.

If you can’t build it in one day you have to destroy it and start all over again. We will fix a date. “The devotees will announce when they want to do it so that people will come. We are going to do it strictly the way it is done. The devotees will do it. Nobody is paying anybody money that day. It is voluntary. The house is dilapidated and where the house is not where it ought to be. We have to put the house where it originally ought to be.

Almost all Kalabari communities have a role to play in the building of the house.” Commenting, the President of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Badaki Aliyu, maintaining that culture is life added that his group just came to learn a lot of things from Elem Kalabari “based on the brief history that the king has given to us and I assure you from today we won’t take it lightly.”

Way Forward

Of course to keep the festival running, Macmorrison suggested that all must continue to play and grow together in ways that will produce trust and mutual respect. While King Asari Dokubo suggested that the intellectuals, geographers, astron- omers, should sit down and draw a proper calendar following the way his fore fathers calculated their own.

“Others have a lunar calendar, solar calendar, our own is water. So, we should be able to calculate our own by the movement of the waters and have a proper calendar so that by the time we come to celebrate next time, we know that we have a proper calendar to show our children.”