Kalabari Ethnic Nationality Endorses Fubara For 2027

Share

The Kalabari ethnic nationality have declared their support for the reflection of Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara based on his governance style, which focused on the development of the state.

A delegation of Kalabari leaders, which visited the governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, lauded him for the projects being done in their area.

The Kalabri delegation included monarchs, political leaders, elders, women and youths of Kalabari Ethnic Nationality, led by the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disreal Gbobo Bobmanuel, at Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Reading the address of Kalabari Ethnic Nationality, Chief Pawariso Samuel Horsfall, announced that “the entire Kalabari people have unanimously endorsed Governor Fubara for a second term, and vowed to mobilise Rivers people to ensure electoral victory for him in the 2027 gubernatorial election.”

They also requested for the establishment of tertiary institution in the area, to open up the area.

The leader of the delegation and Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disreal Gbobo Bobmanuel, expressed the profound thanks of the Kalabari people “to Governor Fubara for his genuine love for them, as evidenced in the types and quality of development projects delivered or being executed in the area.”

In his response, Fubara explained that his administration is courageously executing strategic projects that are opening up Kalabari land for unprecedented development and economic growth.

The Governor stated that while previous administrations avoided executing the original plan for the Trans-Kalabari Road project due to cost implications, he has ventured into it, and driving the process steadily in order to link Kalabari land to the State capital.

Fubara said: “Somebody said, if I don’t do it for my people, who will do it for them. We ventured into the Trans-Kalabari Road, we didn’t close our eyes. Our eyes were open because we knew what we were entering into.

“It is not a joke; it is a big project. We believe that at the end of that project, the level of development that it will attract to that line of entry into Kalabari will be very unprecedented.

“Issues of insecurity from our waterways will be reduced because, at that point we are doing road, people won’t be using the river anymore. The cost of living will also be cheaper.”

“So, you understand that your interest, your safety, your development is key to us. It is not about the number of years that we are going to be here; what is important to this government is the impact we make while we are here.”

On the endorsement for a second term in office, Fubara said power belongs to God, who gives it to whoever finds favour in His sight, noting however that if God so approved of it, even those who are regrouping against him will not see the path God will lead him because they cannot scuttle such plan.

He said: “Power belongs to God. So, you see, I like believing that we don’t have any problem. When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. If we can break the bridge, Moses will come and create a road for us. So, you don’t need to worry.

“We will cross the bridge. We will cross it in a way that our enemies will be struggling; they won’t see where we are passing. So, don’t worry.”

Fubara informed them that his administration has completed the Emohua/Tema Junction Road project, and ready to inaugurate the Degema Zonal Hospital in May.

He said the Health Commissioner has been directed to assess the state of the Abonnema General Hospital for immediate rehabilitation, while promising to address the issues of shore protection in the area.

Fubara assured that with the Abonnema sandfilling works completed, the phase two will commence that will include Buguma, explaining that the Commissioner for Works has been tasked to do the assessment immediately.

On the request for the establishment of tertiary institution in the area, the Governor said his administration is already inaudated with memos asking that the off-campus of Rivers State University established previously be revised because it has become difficult to sustain them.

He, however, added that the government will consider the establishment of a viable institution that will provide technical and entrepreneurial skills to the people in a sustained manner.

Share

Please follow and like us: