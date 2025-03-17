Kakanda Unity Fiesta Unveiled In Kogi

Share

The much anticipated Kakanda Cultural and Unity Festival in Lokoja, Kogi State has finally been unveiled by the Etsu of Panda, Yusus Yahaya.

The event which has since received the endorsement of the Kogi state government is described as a festival of Creative Arts, Music, Tourism, Culture and History among others.

Speaking at the event, the Team Leader, Umar Yakubu Ali said the festival will commence on the 13th and 14th of June, 2025.

While giving a brief history of the festival, Ali said “The Kakanda Unity Festival of Creative Arts, Music, Tourism, Culture and History is not just about reviving and promoting the cultural heritage of the Kakanda People of Nigeria only but also that of the neighbours of Kakandas such as the Nupes, the Igalas, the zebras, the Egburras, the TIVs, The Hausas, the Ibos, the Yorubas, the Bassa Nges etc.

“The Festival activities include but are not limited to the exhibition of paintings, arts, and artefacts of the Kakanda People of Nigeria and their neighbours, live performances of Kakanda Musical Artistes, Cultural dances/performances by various socio-cultural groups who are Kakanda neighbours, display of costumes and folklores, carnival procession, visitation to tourist sites, discourse on Kakanda history and her neighbours etc,” he added.

The Team Leader therefore, charged all culture enthusiasts and stakeholders to partner with Kakanda TV to further the frontier of cultural promotions for the benefit of the present generation and the generations yet unborn.

The unveiling ceremony which was held at the Lokoja Town Hall, was attended by Creative Culture & Traditional Stakeholders which include the Esagi of Muye, Aisha Umar, the Sonia of Lokoja and Sarauniya of Muye, Bilkisu Agbagi Dauda Yahaya, Suleiman Babanagari Jarma.

Other invited guests include the Sarkin Wasa of Lokoja who doubled as the Tafida of Kakanda Kingdom, Muhammad Baba Idanoko; a Philanthropist, Gabriel Abinu of Gabriel Abinu Foundation, Dan Mayaki; Convener of Kogi Arts and Literary Festival, Isa Abdulsamad; President and members of Kakanda Sons and Daughters, Kakanda Progressive Union members and representatives of Igala, Ebira, Bassa Nge Cultural Stakeholders as well as the Miss Kakanda Nigeria amongst others.

