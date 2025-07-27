Kaigama Urges Religious Tolerance

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called for religious tolerance among religious groups in Nigeria.

Kaigama made the call during the 25 years Priestly Celebration of the Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Ernest Obodo, held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Udi Council Area of Enugu State on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebration began with Holy Mass officiated by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke.