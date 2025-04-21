Kaigama To Political Leaders: It’s Not Time For Campaigns, Nigeria Is Bleeding

Share

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama has advised political leaders to prioritise governance over politics and fix Nigeria, rather than embarking on political campaigns when the country was bleeding from various fronts Kaigama in his Easter message, asked political leaders to channel their energy into addressing the unending challenges of insecurity and economic woes, and to exercise caution in their choice of words not to inflame tensions and deepen divisions in the country.

He said: “Let this moment serve as a call to all stakeholders – political leaders, traditional authorities, civil society, and citizens – to embrace dialogue over division.

“No democracy can thrive without the culture of give and take, live and let live. “Power, like life, is transient. Therefore, we must strive to build bridges and not burn them, to prioritize the welfare of the people over personal or party interests.

“Let us resist the temptation of inflammatory rhetoric and embrace peace, understanding, and mutual respect as the pathway to lasting stability. “We must also be deeply concerned about the rising tide of acrimonious political rhetoric that is spreading across the nation.

Words are powerful, and when used carelessly, they can inflame tensions and deepen our divisions. “This is not yet the time for political campaigns or endless jostling for power. “Our country is bleeding – our people are hungry, unsafe, and disillusioned.

“It is therefore imperative that politicians in government focus more on addressing the real challenges before us: ending insecurity, reviving the economy, and restoring the dignity of Nigerian lives. Leadership is a sacred responsibility, not a contest of noise. “Let us prioritise governance over politics, solutions over slogans, and unity over personal ambition.”

While asking Nigerians not to lose hope despite the darkness that seems to have surrounded and envelopes Nigeria, Kaigama noted that what the country needs was healing, not hostility.

