Kaigama Tasks Tinubu’s Govt On Security, Cost Of Governance, Others

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure he addresses the issues of insecurity, corruption, high cost of governance, lack of social amenities, and workers’ wages during his administration.

In a homily delivered on Sunday at Holy Trinity, Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral in Abuja, the cleric also took a swipe at the nation’s leaders for failing to prioritise health care, especially primary health care, and their continued engagement in heavy borrowing.

He said: “While I was abroad, I had no experience of the failure of electricity; no water shortage; I saw good roads which lead to small settlements. I could leave for the airport at 2 am or 4 am with no slightest fear of being attacked by bandits or terrorists.

“Where I stayed, my room faced the hills and forest; there were no burglary proofs; I could open the balcony window and stroll out at night. This I can no longer do in my dear country.

“We call on our leaders to restore security, break the network of corruption and reduce the high cost of governance which are mainly responsible for the poor infrastructure and people rationalizing acts of corruption.

We hope that there will be an end henceforth to borrowing huge sums of money (piling humongous debts) and not putting them to productive use.

“Nigeria is unable to construct excellent hospitals and schools and our leaders with the means are often seen patronizing these institutions abroad where things are working normally, instead of replicating the same facilities at home.

The Cleric further noted: “We hope decency will be enthroned again from top to bottom. On Friday evening when we arrived from abroad and while waiting at the airport for our luggage, the light went off and the conveyor belt stopped.

“Many chorused: Welcome back to Nigeria. After finishing with my passport, the official said, na only blessings remain (not spiritual blessings of course).

“Another official said, Daddy welcome, anything for us? We beg the government to give workers their proper entitlements to do away with these shameful and embarrassing begging attitudes.

Kaigama also urged the new administration to work towards uniting every section, tribe, political class, and religion in the country saying “The unity and harmony in the Holy Trinity should be our model in our society plagued by divisions.

“It is no secret that we are divided along ethnic, social, economic, and political lines; but we must strive harder to live out the spirit of our national motto, unity, faith, peace, and progress.

”Even while we wait for the final declaration by the courts about Nigeria’s last elections, we must tell our constitutionally sworn-in leaders that we must recapture those traditional African values where there was a great sense of belonging and where everyone was appreciated and respected.

“Our leaders must take the lead in the pursuit for what unites, foster a true spirit of nationhood, good neighbourliness, and patriotism over sectional interests, ethnic loyalty, or religious myopia.

“They must make deliberate efforts towards healing the political wounds and managing our diversity well. The unfavourable effects of the recent increase of the price of fuel occasioned by the removal of the subsidy on petroleum must be urgently addressed.”