Kaigama Mourns Victims Of Abuja Stampede

The Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama on Saturday said the stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was a devastating blow to the community.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported at least 10 people, including children died in a stampede that occurred during the distribution of rice at the church.

In his condolence message to the families of the victims, Kaigama described the incident as a great tragedy.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and injured. May God grant them the strength and comfort they need during this difficult time.

“Let us come together as a community to pray for the souls of the departed, for the healing of the injured, and for the consolation of all those affected by this tragedy.”

