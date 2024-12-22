""" """

New Telegraph

December 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kaigama Mourns Victims…

Kaigama Mourns Victims Of Abuja Stampede

The Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama on Saturday said the stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was a devastating blow to the community.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported at least 10 people, including children died in a stampede that occurred during the distribution of rice at the church.

READ ALSO

In his condolence message to the families of the victims, Kaigama described the incident as a great tragedy.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and injured. May God grant them the strength and comfort they need during this difficult time.

“Let us come together as a community to pray for the souls of the departed, for the healing of the injured, and for the consolation of all those affected by this tragedy.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

Kumuyi tasks leaders on citizens’ welfare as GSK retreat commences
Read Next

Pulling down 188-year-old mosque was a painful decision – Zazzau Emir
Share
Copy Link
×