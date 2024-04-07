Kaigama Chides Int’l Community Over Failure To Caution Bad Governance

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama on Sunday took a swipe at the international community for prioritising issues of war, rights of same-sex couples, and support for abortion services rather than confronting bad governance by political leaders resulting in poverty, hunger and other anomalies.

In a Homily delivered at the Church of Annunciation in Kubwa, Kaigama who prayed for mercy and justice to flow in Nigeria, accused political leaders in Nigeria of falling short of their primary responsibilities of ensuring the people have access to basic amenities, a safe environment, social and food security.

He said: “Political leaders in Nigeria should ensure that nobody should go to bed hungry, feel unsafe in his/her environment or become so poor as to be unable to access the necessities of life: water, light, education, healthcare, food, shelter, etc.

“I imagine that the international community can put pressure on insensitive leaders who corruptly enrich themselves and provide no social security for their people, leave youths largely unemployed, and spend so much on governance. When can the rights of the poor, victims terrorized by religious bigots terrorists, and kidnappers, be put on the front burner of the hierarchy of priorities of the international community?

“How I wish the international community would confront our leaders who govern badly and pressure them to fight poverty, diseases and immorality. Unfortunately, powerful nations seem to provide more support for war, easier services for abortion, zealously promoting the rights of same-sex couples, but weakly respond to the issues of poverty, hunger, and disease and a host of anomalies.”

The Cleric while urging Nigerians to allow themselves to become God’s instruments of mercy, love and peace, also asked them to be used by God to reach out to those in need.

“Today, God has thrown a party of mercy, during which we can receive God’s infinite mercy. Like Thomas, let us all come to this party and exclaim, “My Lord and my God!” Let us give God the first place (numero uno), even as we try to love and to be merciful to our neighbours and to uphold their dignity. May Mercy, peace, justice and love flow in Nigeria like a river.”