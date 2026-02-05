Kaiama Killings: Kwara Gov. AbdulRahman Briefs Tinubu

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, on Thursday briefed President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on the recent terrorist killings in Kaiama, Kwara State, where scores of people were reportedly killed.

Confronted by journalists after the meeting, AbdulRazak said:

“Yes, I came to brief Mr. President about what happened in Kaiama, a local government area of Kwara State, and also to thank him for the prompt action taken by establishing Operation Savannah Shield. That will go a long way in deterring attacks and restoring calm to the region.”

When asked about the hope he had to give the traumatized people of his state, the governor said:

“Well, after meeting the President, I’m confident. As I speak to you, the first commander for Operation Savannah Shield has reported in Kwara State, in Ilorin, today. He’s hitting the ground running, and we rely on the military to do what they do best. Mr. President has directed the armed forces to move in, secure the area, and ensure that peace and calm are fully restored.”