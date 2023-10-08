Kai Havertz In Focus Ahead Of Manchester’s City Clash

That ability to act as a focal point in attack has given Arsenal a new dynamic when looking to break teams down.

A lack of goals and assists early in Havertz’s Arsenal career has led to plenty of criticism and scepticism.

But he clearly has the backing of his team-mates, who celebrated eagerly with him after he netted the penalty at the Vitality Stadium.

Gunners boss Arteta confirmed that support from within the dressing room after the game.