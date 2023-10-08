Kai Havertz In Focus Ahead Of Manchester’s City Clash

Kai Havertz is enduring a slow start to his Arsenal career. The German international is yet to be convinced after a £65million summer move from Chelsea, amid questions around his best position and role in Mikel Arteta’s team.
But a goal from the penalty spot in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth could provide a much-needed confidence boost as the 24-year-old looks to kick-start his Gunners career.
Ahead of today’s epic clash with Manchester City, New Telegraph sheades more light on Havertz’s time so far and his readiness to make his mark in North London.
The numbers suggest that Havertz is undoubtedly contributing in the final third for Arsenal after seven Premier League appearances.
Only Bukayo Saka (19) and Martin Odegaard (11) have created more chances than the former Bayer Leverkusen man (six).
He also ranks joint-fourth in the squad for total shots (nine) and third for aerial duels won (10) with only defenders William Saliba and Gabriel proving more dominant in the air.
That ability to act as a focal point in attack has given Arsenal a new dynamic when looking to break teams down.
A lack of goals and assists early in Havertz’s Arsenal career has led to plenty of criticism and scepticism.
But he clearly has the backing of his team-mates, who celebrated eagerly with him after he netted the penalty at the Vitality Stadium.
Gunners boss Arteta confirmed that support from within the dressing room after the game.
He said: “If there’s a player who deserves that it’s him (Havertz). Probably it will change everything. If he had any question marks about how we feel about him they are out.”
Arsenal supporters will hope such encouragement is the key to getting the best out of Havertz.
But the 39-cap German international played as part of a midfield three in Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Lens in the Champions League and struggled to make a significant impact.
He has also played in more advanced areas this season, operating as a striker on occasion although he has most commonly been utilised in the centre of the park.
Havertz’s ability to fit into Arteta’s system and perform consistently in one position could determine whether or not he is a long-term success at the Emirates Stadium.
Arteta has insisted there is no concern about Havertz’s displays within the squad.
He said: “He’s going through a period externally not internally but externally that he is getting questioned in certain areas.”
A big performance from Havertz when Arsenal take on City this afternoon would go some way towards answering those questions.