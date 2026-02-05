Popular American streamer Kai Cenat on Thursday donated school materials to Makoko Children School Orphanage Home, in Yaba Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

Cenat, known for his massive online following, also spent time with the children through dancing, painting, and games when he visited the Makoko orphanage home.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, welcomed him at the state house, Marina, on Wednesday, February 4.

Speaking at the Lagos State House, the US-based streamer expressed his love for Lagos, citing the warm reception he received.

According to him, he feels very comfortable whenever he is in Lagos, and the love he gets is a big reason he keeps coming back.

“I feel very comfortable whenever I’m in Lagos. The love I get here is a big reason I keep coming back.

“Being back in Nigeria means everything to me. I was here two years ago, and I completely enjoyed it.

Everybody showed me love. When I returned to America, I told people Nigeria is a place to visit,” he said.

He added that missing the festive period in Lagos was a major regret, noting his desire to understand Nigerian culture.

He said, “I’m so mad that I missed December in Lagos. I just want to understand the culture more and explore it better. That’s what I’ve been doing all day.”

Recall that Cenat had initiated a school project in Makoko, donating $3,000 towards its development in 2024.

Cenat’s philanthropic efforts in Makoko include plans to build a school, providing free education to local children.