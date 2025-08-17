Kaffy Recounts Family’s Riches-To-Rags Story

Renowned Nigerian dancer and choreographer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy, has shared a moving account of her family’s journey from wealth to poverty, revealing how hardship shaped her childhood.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Honest Bunch Podcast”, the 45-year-old entertainer recounted how her parents once belonged to Nigeria’s elite social circle before their fortunes took a drastic downturn.

According to Kaffy, her parents, Alhaji Shafau and Alhaja Alake Lakonko, were once in the league of business moguls, like MKO Abiola.

At the height of their wealth, they frequently hosted music legends such as King Sunny Ade, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, and Ebenezer Obey, who serenaded them during lavish weekend gatherings.

“My parents were in the league of MKO Abiola. They were the first people to spray dollar bills at parties. You would hear Sunny Ade and Barrister sing their praises. These people came to our house every weekend,” Kaffy recalled.

READ ALSO:

However, things soon fell apart. The once-flourishing household faced severe financial difficulties, which eventually forced her father to relocate to London, where he worked as a cleaner to survive.

Kaffy narrated how the hardship took a toll on her upbringing. She recalled enduring long periods without food and surviving by drinking garri for months on end.

“There were many times when we had no food for weeks or months. Hunger is a mentor. If you want the body to sustain on only water, it will. I drank garri for seven months without a break. There was no kwashiorkor,” she said.

She also reflected on how the family’s struggles deeply affected her mother’s mental health. She revealed that her mother would sometimes experience psychotic breaks, blaming her children for her misfortunes.

“She would put all of us in the centre of the house and say, ‘You are the reason why… your destiny should start providing for me because you’re the reason I am not anywhere in my life,” Kaffy recounted.

Despite the challenges, Kaffy went on to build a successful career as a dancer and choreographer, becoming a household name in the Nigerian entertainment industry.