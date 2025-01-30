Kaffy Reacts To 2Face, Annie’s Divorce Saga

Share

Renowned Nigerian dancer, Kaffy has weighed in on the ongoing divorce saga between music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face and his wife, Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Kaffy shared her thoughts in a video emphasizing her close relationship with both celebrities and urging the public to learn from their situation rather than casting blame.

She said; “I want to speak on the Annie and 2Face situation. I am not going to speak from a place of judging anybody but from a perspective, we all need to have. I am rooting for both of them as they are victims of their circumstances.

”I know both of them very well, and I’m not going to bash any of them. 2Face and Annie are a petri dish for us to learn not to judge. Let’s give grace and pray for them.”

Kaffy, however, emphasized the challenges male celebrities face, stating that they are often targeted during vulnerable moments in their careers. She noted that women can sometimes be their biggest enemies, contributing to their struggles.

She remarked; “Let me give you a perspective that could be the issue for male celebrities. They are usually under target, and women are their biggest enemies when they are at a vulnerable moment in their careers. Did any man plan to have plenty of baby mamas?”

“Both of them have been through toxicity. An average male celebrity is a victim. Despite all of these problems, some girls are still in 2Baba’s DMs like this. I am not trying to absolve him of his problems—he should get help. Nobody is innocent!”

Speaking further, she called for attention to the rising rate of failed marriages and encouraged women to reevaluate their expectations in relationships.

“Let’s ask questions: Why are over 60% of marriages failing? Some of us women have that mindset that we will change him. We should stop! If we want to stop being victims, let’s do better.

“Because it is also a woman that is confusing the man; we have that much power. The devil is winning; let’s work on ourselves, we serve grace,” she added.

