Nigerian celebrity dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, better known as Kaffy, has said her marriage ended due to her limited understanding of what marriage truly entails.

In Chude Jideonwo, an interview withKaffy highlighted that she and numerous individuals enter into marriage lacking sufficient preparation or proper guidance . that she andinto marriage

Kaffy, married to Joseph Ameh from June 2012 until their divorce in January 2022, emphasised the importance of a more organised approach to marriage .

She suggested that couples planning to marry engage in counselling, mental assessments, and a year-long course centred on human behavioural sciences prior to getting married .

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She additionally voiced worry that getting a marriage certificate is presently simpler than receiving a driver’s license, even though marriage significantly influences both individuals and society.

She said, “I was not educated enough for marriage, and a lot of us aren’t; our parents are not preparing us enough, living through their eyes is not enough education about marriage.

“It is a special course that needs to be taken. We can’t have a society that issues a marriage certificate easier than drivers license, like it’s harder to get the drivers license, but it’s much easier to get a marriage certificate.

However, it’s inside this home that all the ills of society are being built.

“There are a lot of mental health situations and assessments that need to go on. It’s not only counselling that they should do. They should do a mental evaluation of the couple.

“It should be a mandatory requirement that drug test, mental evaluation, couples therapy, all of these things, there needs to be a one-year programme of human behavioural sciences that they need to go before two people come and damage another human being that they would bring to life”.