Kaffy Opens Up On Struggle As Single Mother

Nigerian dancer and choreographer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known as ‘Kaffy’, has opened up about the struggle she faced as a divorced single mother, saying some people told her she should not consider dating again because of her status.
“What is the guarantee that the two single people today are not going to be divorced people tomorrow? Why do people think that they need to marry their partners fresh, but both of them are going into the same data computed by the world? Over 70% of marriages crash; you are part of the 70%.”
“Do you know that a lot of butterflies in the tummy are trauma responses? Real love brings peace, not butterflies; real love should not make you anxious.
“Daddy Freeze here doesn’t have to worry about what his wife is doing because he is at peace. I’m still healing from my own anxious feelings”.
“I’m 45 and I spent the last 10 years of my adult life trying to fix things, my children looked at us and told us to go apart if we have to.”