Kaffy Marks 25th Anniversary With Wellness Event

Foremost Nigerian dancer and wellness expert, Kafayat Shafau, known as Kaffy, has unveiled the structures behind her evolving brand in commemoration of her 25 years on stage.

The creative entrepreneur signposted her coming of age with the announcement of the first edition of her holistic wellness event tagged; “Transform with Kaffy.” Set to combine fitness training, mental health education, and spiritual alignment, the event is scheduled for Saturday August 9 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

Accordingly, her creative enterprise would now be housed under Kaffy Incorporated, comprising expressions such as the Kaffy Kreative Agency, Kaffy Boss Academy, IJODA Wellness, Cue Network Africa, Yanga Clothing & Costumes and Kaffy Foundation. She also announced the takeoff of digital innovations including www.iamkaffy.com and www.kaffykreativeagency.com.

Kaffy said that the new venture aims to address longstanding structural gaps in Nigeria’s creative industry, where talents in the creative sector lack access to scalable business templates.

Kaffy revealed that more than 80 per cent of her brand’s development has been funded from personal resources, saying that banks and institutions initially dismissed dance as an unviable business.

Appealing for more funding and partnerships, she identified strategic collaborations as an important factor that will help creative talents to scale.

“I’ve built this for 25 years from personal funding. Imagine what we could do with real backing. This is an investable vision,” she said.

Kaffy, who started as a wellness and fitness instructor at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, became famous for her Guinness World Record for “Longest Dance Party” at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon in 2006. With her diligence, she has carved a niche as an industry pioneer and continues to push the boundary with innovations.