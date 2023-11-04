Kafayat Shafau: I Lost Friends Who Thought I Was Unserious Because I Wanted To Dance

In 2006, Kafayat Shafau danced her way into the Guinness World Record with her team, Imagneto at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon and has since become a point of reference in the Nigerian entertainment industry whenever dance is concerned. She has choreographed music videos and concert tours for several artistes and has acted as a judge on some Reality TV shows in her capacity as a professional dancer. With over 20 years in the creative industry; Kafayat Shafau better known as Khaffy in this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, spoke about dance, the industry perspective about dancers etc. Excerpts:

Did you envisage that you will be getting this attention starting out?

Not at all; all I knew was that I would be great and successful because growing up as a child you don’t know the process of greatness because all I wanted to do was to be known in my chosen field so as to be able to impact others and matter. For instance, I grew up in a family where they thought you couldn’t matter if you were a dancer and I told them I would matter to them one day through the dance path I had chosen for myself, and today they are all super proud of me.

How did it all start for you, getting into the industry of dance as an art form?

Getting into the industry of dance came from a place of me not wanting to conform to the idea that, if I am not an engineer, doctor or lawyer, I am nobody. I just felt that with whatever I chose to be, I can dine with kings and queens. That was what I used to rebel at home and in the society. I faced it religiously, psychologically, I faced it family wise, I faced it with the society not accepting me, I lost friends, who thought I was unserious because I wanted to dance. Some parents told their kids not to play with you anymore, because you were a dancer.

So how were you able to break even and stand out?

Being a dancer, it took so many questions and expressions to stand strong and say, I will make something out of it. I started studying the industry, studying what they needed; what they were doing right and not doing right, and how I could be that solution. One of the first ways I broke into that was doing a music video. With music video, during that time, before they could get rotation on TV, they had to spend so much money.

They had spent so much money to send their DVDs from one station to the other. But, now because one girl is dancing on her video, we’re getting 10 times, 20 times our rotation. That was value. As I brought that value, I interpreted it in monetary terms and also in barter. I was like a guinea pig for young people coming behind, because there was no template for me to follow.

I practically developed and registered the first dance business in this country, and most of the processes that a lot of people are using now, are pathways that are open. Either directly or indirectly, I have been able to influence, not just Nigerian dancers, African dancers in Diaspora and many other dancers of different nationals to believe in themselves.

You have established yourself as Nigeria’s most prominent female choreographer and dancer, what inspires you to keep going?

What has continued to inspire me is the problem. The problem inspires me. The problem is not going, it’s not leaving. I have a son, I have a daughter. I am afraid, if I don’t do something, something will be done to them. We need to think from that aspect. We don’t think our children are safe just because we put them in the best schools, or we protect them for now. They’re going to go out there. I need to do my part, as a mother.

And I’m not just a mother of my kids, I’m mother by nature to people I come in contact with, and I need to express that. God has given me this mantle. This is not just about inspiration and motivation. This is who I am. When I am not motivated, I am still this person. When I am motivated, I am still this person. My inspiration is the problem, and my motivation is God. Because He put it in me, that’s why I’m here.

What would you say are some of the biggest challenges you have encountered engaging in this art form in Nigeria, and how have you been able to surmount them?

The biggest challenge is acceptance. People just don’t want to accept that dance has any value. No matter how much you grow in dance, some people just want to look at you as just a dancer. Even till now, there are some people in the corporate world, you walk in, with all my achievements, people just say ‘you’re that dancer.’ I’m not going to be the one to succumb to your perception. The challenge has been acceptance.

Other challenges are access to opportunities that allow growth in business. Some people just don’t understand your business and say I can’t just give money to dance. While a few companies and banks have helped, a lot don’t give you the support that they would give other entities. My business is very heavy on human capital and human investment. We invest in humanity a lot. So, the dividend of that product comes out in the attitude and character of the people that you pour into.

If we want to improve competency and productivity, it is from the character of the person. You can’t continue to complain that Nigeria is not having quality staff and quality graduates, without wanting to invest in quality reformation, to the minds of the people to believe that they should have that. That’s where I come in. I come in the gap of your mind and your doing. So that your mind and your doing can align. You can’t have a wrong mind and expect a good doing. We don’t want that.

In what other ways are you inspiring people to engage in this art form?

The Khaffy Boss Academy is really big, and it is going to be housed on the ‘Khaffy- Verse’ which is a huge coaching mentorship and certification platform. It also has a social media area where people can network and engage with their kind. We’re talking about building a community of people of like minds who have access to top leaders and industry movers and shakers in Nigeria, Africa and Diaspora. We’re very focused on the African leadership.

We keep complaining about the leaders in Africa, but we’re not grooming better ones. We’re complaining about policymakers, but we’re not grooming better ones. They’re all coming from our house. Your uncle, your aunt, your brother, your sister – one of these people is going to hold a mantle tomorrow, but you’re not teaching him anything now, so how do you expect them to do better? That is why the platform is there. Other things we’re doing include the “Passion-2-Profit” which is a tour.

Then the “Khaffy Expo” is the biggest single event which I am going to be doing next year August. A five-day full blown, all- encompassing, creative industry expo. And that is why we are here showing the world our value, the opportunities, our culture, our art, our energy, passion and beauty, all in those five days. Our children, our talents, our commercial entities. We are building that. We have a couple of apps coming out apart from the “Khaffy-Verse”, one is called the DICE App.

When you roll the dice, you have different outcomes. We’re telling you, life is like a dice. Whatever the outcome, you can be become somebody with what is there. DICE is an acronym for Dance Industry Creative Ecosystem. That is going to be an app where creative people are able to expose their services to end users and consumers.

When you’re not dancing, what else are you into?

When I’m not dancing, I’m always with my people. We’re always talking about the future. My kids. Sermons, reading, and when I have time, I’m very active, I work out every day. Swimming, also. These are my major hobbies.

What three words would you use to describe Khaffy?

Endless is one. Secondly, I’m a vessel. Lastly, love. Those are three words I feel describe me perfectly.

What is dance to you?

Dance is a way of life, it’s a culture and a powerful tool of communication employed to inform and empower. I have empowered myself through dance and I am totally sure that it can help humanity more than the way we perceive it. In Nigeria, we consume dance mostly from the entertainment perspective and I believe the world should consume dance from all levels, from the therapeutic angle, health and fitness, job creation among others.

That is the more reason you see that I am pushing from all angle and giving people reasons to ask questions like: ‘is it this same dance you are adding importance to and packaging.’

Do you think lack of regards for dancers is the cause of the several omissions when it comes to entertainment awards?

This is part of the issue because dancers are relegated despite their importance. I thank God I have paid my dues enough to get respected by the artistes themselves

What impact does the internet have on your brand?

For me personally, I am proud to say that, for me to have over a million and above followers, this is not like you went to buy followers, it means that people are interested in what you are doing, and the internet allows direct access to my followers, and the people that are interested in my brand, and what my brand has to offer, so it also pushes me to be creative, to be innovative, and to also evolve. The internet has drawn me closer to my future customers, and also created an avenue for me to showcase some of the things that I probably want to launch; so it’s like a great marketing application.

Is dancing something you can encourage people to do?

That is why am still dancing, I would have quit if I think there is no hope. For me to be a science student and venture into dancing, and stay in it, be recognised for it, and still trying to impact my society, my country, and also changing lives… One thing people don’t understand is I am not doing dance because I want to move my body; I am doing dance because I want to change lives, and it has changed lives.