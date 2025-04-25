Kaduna Varsity Lecturers Resume Indefinite Strike

Share

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Kaduna State University (KASU) yesterday resumed its suspended indefinite strike over government’s failure to honour previous agreements with it.

In a statement, Chairman Peter Adam cited breach of trust and failure of the state government to honour agreements reached by both parties as reasons for the strike.

According to him, the issues in contention included non-pay ment of withheld salaries, earned academic allowances, promotion arrears and non-remittance of pension contributions.

He said other demands included implementation of wage awards, subscription to group life assurance for workers and restoration of university autonomy.

