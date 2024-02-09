Kaduna Troops Rescue 11 Kidnap Victims, Neutralise 4 Insurgents

Four rebels have been neutralised by the troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State as others managed to flee with bullet wounds.

This was contained in a statement issued by Lt. Gen. Musa Yahaya, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the I Division of the Nigerian Army.

He said:” Troops of the on fighting patrol in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday made contact with insurgents.

”During the firefight that ensued, troops neutralised four insurgents while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

READ ALSO:

”Troops recovered three AK 47 rifles, seven AK 47 rifle magazines, and two motorcycles.

” troops of the division received a tip-off on insurgents movement on Wednesday and they swiftly moved to intercept the insurgents in Kwaga village in Kaduna State.

“The insurgents, who could not withstand the firepower of the troops ran into the forest in disarray abandoning their victims.

“The troops successfully rescued all 11 kidnapped victims”.

He clarified that the victims were abducted on Tuesday from their village in Masuku in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, according to a preliminary investigation.

“The victims have been given medical attention by our team and have been reunited with their families, ” he added.

Yahaya reported that Maj-Gen Valentine Okoro, the General Officer Commanding I Division and Force Commander of Operation “WHIRL PUNCH,” had complimented the troops for their achievements.

He called on the public to keep giving real-time intelligence to the military and other security services.

He also urged the populace to notify the military or other security services of any individuals who have been shot and are in need of medical assistance so that they can be attended to quickly.