Kaduna Tops NIN Collection With 595,284 – NBS

Kaduna State recorded the highest number of registration of National Identity Numbers (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in 2019 with 595,284 followed by Lagos with 560,757 and Kano state with 485,912 respectively.

The NIN’s collection data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) within

2019 and 2021 put the number of registration and National Identity Numbers (NIN) issued in 2019 at 5.84 million. Of this figure, 42.41 per cent were females while 57.59 per cent were males.

In 2020, total registration and NIN issued reduced by 14.03 per cent when a total of 5.02 million was recorded.

Female registration accounted for 45.23 per cent of this figure, while male registration was 54.77 per cent. In 2021, total registration and NIN issued stood at 27.05 million, indicating a rapid growth of 439.12 per cent from the figure recorded in the previous year.

Female registration accounts for 47.41 per cent while male registration accounts for 52.59 per cent.

“Analysis by the state indicates that Kaduna state recorded the highest number of registration and national identity number issued in 2019 with 595,284. This was followed by Lagos and Kano with 560,757, and 485,912 respectively”, NBS data noted.

However, in 2020, Lagos state recorded the highest number of registration and national identity the number issued with 523,901, followed by Kaduna with 471,858, and Kano with 373,352.

In 2021, Kano state recorded the highest with 3,415,421, followed by Lagos with 3,002,693, and Kaduna with 1,434,331.

In addition, analysis by geo-political zone showed that for the three years, North-West recorded the highest number of registration and national identity number issued with 1,786,469, 1,516,089, and 8,690,903 in 2019, 2020, and 2021

respectively, while the South-East had the lowest number of registration and national identity number issued with 414,089, 360,332, and 1,601,481 respectively.