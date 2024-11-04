Kaduna Tops IGR Ranking In North With N62.49bn – KADIRS Boss

Share

Efforts by the current administration in Kaduna State at enhancing financial inclusion and broadening the tax net have boosted the internal revenue generation of the state.

Executive Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), Mr. Jerry Adams, disclosed this during a press briefing at the weekend.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Kaduna State is recognized as the subnational entity with the highest revenue generation in 2023, accumulating N62.49 billion in internally generated revenue (IGR).

Adams affirmed that the figure places Kaduna at the forefront of revenue earners in northern Nigeria as a whole.

