Kaduna To Pay N2.3bn To Retirees, Families Of Deceased Workers

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has approved the release of N2.321 billion for the payment of retirement benefits and death entitlements to retirees and families of deceased civil servants across the state. This was disclosed in a statement issued in Kaduna on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki.

According to him, the disbursement covered ‘Accrued Pension Rights’ under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), and Gratuities and Death Benefits under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS). The latest release brought total payments by the current administration to N6.678 billion in 2025 alone, and N13.5 billion in the last two years.

“The welfare of pensioners remains a top priority of the Kaduna State Government. Regular and timely payments will continue to ease the hardship faced by senior citizens,” the commissioner said. Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Mr Ibrahim Balarabe, said a total of 661 beneficiaries would benefit from the current batch.

He explained that N1.736 billion was allocated for the Accrued Rights of 511 retirees under the CPS, while N585 million would cover Gratuities and Death Benefits for 315 retirees and next-of-kin under the DBS. “For retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, payments will be made directly into their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) managed by their respective Pension Fund Administrators,” Balarabe said.

He added that beneficiaries under the Defined Benefit Scheme would be invited for verification and screening before disbursement.

Sani reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners, describing it as both a statutory duty and a moral responsibility. “The approval reflects our dedication to ensuring the dignity of our retirees, protecting their rights, and reinforcing the trust of the public workforce,” he added.