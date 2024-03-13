Kaduna: Tinubu Orders Security Personnel To Rescue Abducted Students Without Paying Ransom

After much discussion at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday regarding the kidnapping of more than 200 students in Kaduna State, President Bola Tinubu gave strict instructions to the security personnel not to give money to the abductors while trying to free the students.

President Tinubu’s decision was announced at a press briefing held by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation in Abuja.

Idris claims that the President has ordered the security forces to pursue the kidnappers and make sure they free the hostages and return them to their families without accepting any payment in exchange for a ransom.

It would be recalled that lately, robbers kidnapped over 280 students and teachers from Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School in Kuriga, Kaduna State, shocking the nation.

At least 280 pupils and instructors were reportedly taken away by the bandits after they opened fire on their victims in the Kuriga region of Kaduna State’s Chikun Local Government region.