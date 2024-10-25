Kaduna Targets N150bn Monthly Revenue Via Tax

Share

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Planning and Budget Commission Mukhtar Ahmed yesterday said the state can generate N150 billion revenues monthly through improved tax compliance.

Ahmed said this on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ engagement organised by the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS).

The theme of the event is: “Unlocking Revenue Potential: A Collaborative Strategy for Sustainable Growth through a Centralised Payment Gateway in Kaduna State”.

He said automation of the collection system, interagency collaboration and vigorous sensitisation were critical to achieving desired targets. According to him, tax compliance is a major issue in revenue generation in the state.

Ahmed said: “Look at all the beautiful houses in Kaduna and the businesses, we need to support the government by paying our taxes.

“There is a possibility where what is coming from the centre may dry up one day, and we are approaching a stage where people are becoming aware of needs on what they want the government to do for them.

Share

Please follow and like us: