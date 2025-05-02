Kaduna State Mandates Medical Screening For Pilgrims

Share

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency has announced that all registered intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj must undergo compulsory medical screening this week.

In a statement issued by the Agency’s Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi, the exercise is designed to assess the health status of pilgrims ahead of the spiritual journey. The screening includes mandatory pregnancy tests for female pilgrims.

Abdullahi clarified that the process is not intended to disqualify anyone but to ensure appropriate medical support, particularly for pilgrims with conditions such as diabetes or hypertension. He added that pilgrims will receive two meals per day throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized that only tests conducted in government-approved hospitals will be accepted. “The medical and pregnancy tests are compulsory.

Any pilgrim who refuses to undergo them risks forfeiting their Hajj seat,” the statement warned. Intending pilgrims have been advised to collect their medical cards from their registration officers before visiting the designated hospitals for the screening.

Share