Kaduna Simplifies Issuance Of Land Titles

The Kaduna Geographic Information Services (KADGIS) says land owners can now get their land title document within 24 hours.

In a statement, Director General Bashir Ibrahim Garba, said the initiative was part of the effort by Governor Uba Sani to support the ease of doing business in the state. He added that the policy would attract investors and developers to the state.

Ibrahim-Garba said: “Governor Uba Sani is one of the few governors in Nigeria that have achieved this success. “He is committed to creating a conducive business environment that encourages investment and economic growth in Kaduna State, provides jobs, and improves Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

“Upon acceptance of grant of the right of occupancy, perfection of deeds (in the case of assignment), and payment of all requisite fees, a certificate of occupancy is generated in KADGIS.

“The draft certificate undergoes thorough quality check to ensure that all errors which were commonly found on C of Os prior to May 29th, 2023, are eliminated before it is printed and forwarded to the governor for execution.”

