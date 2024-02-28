Kaduna Security Guards Remanded For Alleged Stealing

Gabriel Godwin and John Julius have been arraigned before the Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing items worth N685,000 from a residence.

The defendants face two-count charges of break-in and theft, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Chidi Leo, had told the court that the defendants committed the crimes on February 16 at No. 3, Doka Street, Narayi, Kaduna.

Leo claimed that the defendants and two other people broke into the complainant’s house, Mr Aaron Okoro, and took his belongings.

He claimed that the defendants and their accomplices stole N240,000 worth of clothing, N195,000 worth of jewellery, and two TV sets worth N250,000.

The prosecutor added that they also damaged the complainant’s door, which was worth N50,000 while attempting to enter the home.

According to him, the offences violate Kaduna State’s Penal Code, 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 apiece, with two sureties in the same sum.

Emmanuel directed that the sureties be public personnel on salary Grade Level 09 who live within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case till March 18 for mention.