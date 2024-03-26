Kaduna School Children: 1 Teacher Died, 6 Hospitalised, Gov Sani Receives 131

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army/Force Commander Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Major-General Mayirenso Saraso, yesterday, told the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, and parents of the Kuriga school children that the military rescued 137 school children that were abducted on March 7 from the primary and secondary schools in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking while presenting to the governor the freed students, who arrived at Kaduna Government House at about 2.08pm, Saraso disclosed that six of the children have been hospitalised and were being attended to at the army medical facility in the state. He also said one staff member of the school that made it 138 persons that were abducted Mr Abubakar died in captivity, but did not give the circumstances that led to his death.

The school children were later taken to the women and children shelter within Kaduna city for psycho-social therapy pending onward handing over to their respective parents. The GOC, however said: “We successfully freed 137, but you will discover that six of them are not presently with us here, they are being attended to medically in our facility at Darlet Barracks, one male with five female students who have been hospitalised. His Excellency visited them last night and he saw all the students.

“The students were initially received and administered first aid at the Nigerian Army Troops Forward Operating Base Dandadau, in Zamfara State before being served refreshment and subsequently conveyed from there under escort to Kaduna this morning/afternoon. “In all, there were 137 children and one staff member making 138 persons altogether that were abducted from the co-located schools on the ill-fated day.

But unfortunately the staff member, Mr Abubakar is not here with us today because he died while in captivity.” In his response, Governor Sani appreciated the efforts of President Bola Tinubu and all heads of security agencies in the country for the successful rescue of the embattled school children. Governor Sani said: “I want to appreciate our children who are here with us and are in high spirit.

I want to make it very clear to all of us that from the very day that our children were unfortunately abducted from their school in Kuriga community, the President of the Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been with us from day one. He ensured that the security should return our children home safely.” Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for proactive measures against future occurrence of such kidnapping.