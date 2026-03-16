Kaduna Road Project To Link 66 Farming Communities

The Kaduna State Government has said the ongoing 36-kilometre Bagoma–Gagumi Road in Birnin Gwari will open access to about 66 farming communities and boost economic activities.

The Managing Director of the Kaduna State Roads Agency, Abdullahi BabaAhmed, said this during an inspection visit to the project site at the weekend.

Baba-Ahmed described Governor Uba Sani’s rural infrastructure drive as “revolutionary”, noting that the road would improve access to markets, schools and healthcare facilities.

He added that the project would surpass the recently commissioned 35-kilometre Gadan Gayan–Gwaraji–Kujama road, earlier described as the state’s longest in two decades.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gadan Gayan– Gwaraji–Kujama road runs through Igabi, Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas.a It features a 130-metre bridge across the Kaduna River, improving access for several rural communities.