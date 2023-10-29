Kaduna Refinery To Be Ready By Q4, 2024 –Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has said that with the ongoing quick-fix project at the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited (KRPC), the refinery would be back on stream by the end of 2024. He disclosed this yesterday in Kaduna during an inspection tour of the refinery as he assessed the progress of the ongoing quick-fix project.

He stated that he was confident that the refinery would be restreamed by the end of 2024, considering the “significant level of progress” he witnessed on the tour. The Minister said he would continue to hold key players involved in the rehabilitation process of the nation’s refineries accountable, and pledged the Federal Government’s support in ensuring the timely delivery of the project.

According to him, there is an urgent need to get the refinery back on stream for the nation’s economic prosperity and energy security, which are both paths to sustainable development. Earlier in his remarks, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mele Kyari, reassured the Minister that the fuel plant at the refinery would be delivered by the end of 2024.

He stated that all hands were on deck to bring the refinery back on stream, stressing that the contractor has since mobilized to the site and the needed equipment for the quick-fix activities was already in place. He said:”We are very confident that we will get the appropriate financing to get to the end of it, and ultimately, we will start to deliver value to Nigerians again.

We plan the quick fix for 60,000 barrels per day so that we can start making money from this plant and we can continue the other part of the refinery to bring it up to its full- fledged capacity. This will also tally with the completion of the Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) on the pipeline so as to have a reliable pipeline delivery infrastructure.”

The inspection tour, which was preceded by the 14th Refineries Rehabilitation Steering Committee Meeting, also had in attendance NNPC Limited’s Executive Vice President, Downstream, Adedapo Segun; Executive Vice President, Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan; Managing Directors of the three refineries; and a host of other members of the Committee.

Lokpobiri, and Kyari, had yesterday inspected the Kaduna Refinery to ascertain the work progress on the ongoing quick fix project of the refinery. The refinery, initially with a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day was commissioned in 1980 to supply petroleum products to Northern parts of Nigeria. Its capacity was however, in 1983, expanded to 100,000 B/D by adding a second 50,000 B/D crude train dedicated to the production of lubricating oils (lubes).

In 1986, the capacity of the first crude train was expanded to 60,000 B/D. The expansions have increased the current nameplate capacity of the refinery to 110,000 B/D. The Kaduna refinery is one of Nigeria’s four non-functional refineries that have produced no petrol for many years, and so has made the country import-dependent for its petroleum products’ demands.

The NNPCL had February 2023, signed an agreement with a Korean company, Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited for the rehabilitation of the refinery at the cost of $741million.

Sources said the refinery had its last turnaround maintenance about 15 years ago. President Bola Tinubu had directed the Ministry of Petroleum and NNPCL to fix the nation’s ailing refineries, so as to start domestic crude oil refining.