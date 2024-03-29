Kaduna Recorded 32,297 Cases Of Tuberculosis In 2023 – Commissioner

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Umma Kaltume-Ahmed, has disclosed that the state detected 32,297 cases of Tuberculosis in the state last year. Kaltume-Ahmed, announced the figure at a press conference to mark World Tuberculosis day in the State Capital yesterday.

The commissioner noted that Tuberculosis case detection across the state has increased, from 21,557 cases in 2022 to 32,297 in 2023 a figure, she said represents an increase of 49.8 percent compared to 2022. According to her, tuberculosis remained one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers and called on all stakeholders to join hands against the menace.

The 2024 World TB Day with the theme ‘Yes, We Can End TB’ and with the Slogan ‘No Gree For TB, Check Am O’ is a follow-up call to the commitment made by global leaders at the United Nations high-level meeting on TB in New York four years ago to support the target towards ending TB epidemic by 2030. The campaign the Commissioner said involves supporting the scale-up of TB access to prevention, diagnosis and treatment, sustainable financing including research and ending stigma and discrimination against people affected by TB.

She added that the government would continue to support the initiative until every facility in the state provides TB services to those that need it. She also said the state’s treatment success rate was about 98.4 per cent indicating that the diagnosed cases of TB were managed successfully. The commissioner, however, stressed that, “The fight against TB is a collective one and call on all well-meaning residents of Kaduna State and public and private organisations to join the Kaduna State Government in investing and saving lives.