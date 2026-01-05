New Telegraph

January 5, 2026
Kaduna: Police Warn On Illegal Entry Of Heavy-Duty Trucks Into Metropolitan Area

The Police Command in Kaduna State yesterday said the state government’s directive banning the movement of heavyduty trucks within the metropolitan areas is still on.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, stated in a statement issued in Kaduna. Hassan saiid: “The Command has observed with dismay that some truck drivers are flagrantly violating this directive by entering the metropolis instead of using the approved bypass routes.

“It has also been observed that when such drivers are challenged by the Task Force responsible for enforcing the ban, some of them resort to blocking major roads, thereby halting vehicular movement, creating public inconvenience, tension and a potential breakdown of law and order.”

