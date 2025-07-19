The Kaduna State Police Command has halted a political rally organised by the supporters of the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in celebration of his birthday.

Announcing the development in a press statement issued by DSP Mansir Hassan, the Public Relations Officer, the Police Command warned that necessary legal action would be taken against any individual or group found violating this directive.

According to him, all forms of political rallies and gatherings of a political nature in Kaduna State must be suspended until the official commencement date as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The DSP added that intelligence information at its disposal revealed that certain criminal elements are planning to infiltrate and hijack the proposed rally, using it as a platform to cause disruption, incite violence, and disturb the prevailing public peace in the state.

The statement reads, “The Command further notes that the Parties primaries for the forthcoming bye election in the state are scheduled by INEC to take place on the same date as the proposed rally, and the parties have formally notified the Police of their event, in line with established protocols.

“It is important to state that the planned rally is expected to overlap with and disrupt several areas designated for the conduct of the other political parties’ primaries, thereby posing a significant risk of tension, clashes, and breakdown of law.

“While the command respects the rights of individuals to associate and celebrate their leaders, it is important to emphasise that all forms of political rallies and public gatherings of a political nature remain suspended across the state until the official commencement date of political activities, as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Kaduna State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents and will not hesitate to take necessary legal action against any individual or group found violating this directive”.

