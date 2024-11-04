Kaduna: Police Rescue 2 Kidnap Victims, Recover 283 Rustled Cows, Arrest 5 Suspects

Share

The Kaduna State Police Command has rescued two kidnap victims, recovered 283 suspected rustled cows and arrested five suspects in the process.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, in a statement on yesterday ASP Hassan said acting on credible intelligence on October 31, the Officer in Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, SP Sani Ibrahim Zuntu, led a team of operatives to a remote area of Gora Village According to him, the team located and arrested five suspects and recovered 283 cattle and 20 sheep suspected to be rustled.

He gave the names of the arrested suspects as Danjuma Alhaji Nguna, 25 years, Saleh Shehu, 35 years, Isiya Abdullahi, 35 years, Abubakar Isiya, 13 years and Aminu Abdullahi a.k.a. “Kano,” 13 years, adding that all the suspects will be charged to court after the completion of preliminary investigations.

In the same vein, “On October 31, at about 17:00 hours, following an intelligence report received by the Ikara Division of a suspicious bandits activity in a remote bush area near Kauyen Magaji Auchan village.

“Acting promptly on the information, a patrol team from Ikara division was dispatched to the scene, where the team engaged the bandits in a gunfight that forced them to scamper into the bush.

As a result of the operation, two victims were rescued namely, Ibrahim Abdullahi and Hafsat Yusuf. The victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for a thorough medical examination and after that they were reunited with their families.”

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Abdullahi, assured the public that the command is committed to addressing the persistent issues of cattle rustling and banditry in the state and commended the officers for prompt response to the intelligence reports.

