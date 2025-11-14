Kaduna: Police Rescue 17 Trafficked Children, Detain 3 Suspects

The Kaduna State Police Command has apprehended three suspected child traffickers and rescued 17 children.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Mansir Hassan, said this in a statement yesterday in Kaduna.

He said operatives of the command detained the suspects on November 12, at the Danmagaji Flyover in Zaria.

Hassan said personnel of the Damagaji Divisional Police Office, acting on credible intelligence on the suspicious movement of persons, rescued 17 children.

“Their prompt response led to the rescue of 17 children of various ages, who were allegedly being prepared for trafficking to Abuja and other parts of the country and beyond,” he said.

Hassan said the operatives detained three suspects (names witheld), who hailed from Funtua, Ingawa and Unguwa Uku in Katsina and Kano States, respectively.

He said preliminary investigation showed that the suspects allegedly trafficked the children from different locations, and transporting them to Abuja.

“All the rescued children are in good health condition, and currently under the care and protection of the police command, as efforts are ongoing to locate and reunite them with their parents or guardians,” he said.

Hassan quoted the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, as commending the personnel for their swift and decisive action, emphasising the command’s zero tolerance for child trafficking and exploitation.

He said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation. The spokesman also urged parents not to allow themselves to be deceived or lured by the promise of greener posture for their wards in the cities.

“Parents and guardians should be vigilant and report any suspicious movements or individuals in their communities to the nearest police formation for prompt action.”