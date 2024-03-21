Kaduna Police Nab Three Suspected Vandals

Three alleged vandals of aluminium electricity lines in the Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been taken into custody by the Kaduna State Police Command.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Thursday.

He said the suspects were taken into custody at Yanbita Village on the Saminaka-Pambegua route in the Lere Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday evening.

He added that Inspector Musa Iliya who was assigned to the Special Assistant (SA) Project for Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State brought up the issue during a project monitoring visit to Lere Local Government Area.

“Their team saw some persons trying to cut cables from pole wires, patrol team was drafted to the scene.

“The three suspects included Ibrahim Muazu, Murtala Suleiman and Daniel Zakari all fall within the range of 30 years of age,” Hassan said.

He added that Ungwan Bawa in Saminaka was the home of all the suspects and that folded aluminium cables had been discovered on them.

He explained that the suspects claimed to be working for Kaduna Electric as ad-hoc staff without any form of identification.

“The suspects mentioned one Sunusi Yahaya, a staff of Kaduna Electric as the person who sent them,” Hassan said.

He further said that Kaduna Electric’s pertinent stakeholders have been notified and that the investigation is still ongoing.