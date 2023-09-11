Kaduna Police Kill Four Suspected Kidnappers, Arrest Others

The Nigerian Police Force, Kaduna State Command has confirmed it neutralised no fewer than four suspected kidnappers and arrested thirteen others in recent operations carried out by the command.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Manir Hassan, said the suspected kidnappers were murdered during gunbattle at various sites throughout the state on Monday while parading the captured suspects at the command headquarters.

According to him, the string operation happened following an intelligence report about the suspects’ nefarious activities in the area.

READ ALSO:

Hassan noted that one of the suspects is a private security guard named Auwal Saidu who is accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of his employer from his home and later demanding N10 million in ransom before he and his gang members freed the victim.

New Telegraph reports that among the materials seized from the suspects were two AK-47 weapons, three revolvers built in the area, two motorcycles, 15 live cartridges, and bags of marijuana.

The police spokesman said all the arrested suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of its investigation.