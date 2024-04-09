Kaduna police deploy Special Squad, undercover operatives

As part of their effort to maintain the security of lives and properties during the Sallah celebration, the Kaduna State Police Command has deployed Special Intervention Squad (SIS), and undercover operatives across the state.

This is to support the conventional and mobile police personnel that are already in every nooks and cranny of the state.

ASP Mansur Hassan, spokesman for the Command in a statement yesterday, said they were pleased to announce a “comprehensive security measures ahead of the EID-EL-FITRI celebration to ensure the safety and security of all citizens and residents across the state.”

He said in response to potential security threats during this festive period, “the command has devised meticulous operational strategies aimed at curbing the activities of criminal elements.

“Both conventional and mobile police personnel, including operatives from Special Intervention Squad (SIS), have been strategically deployed.

“Additionally, undercover operatives have been tasked with monitoring key and vulnerable points to maintain a high level of security vigilance throughout the state.”

The command reassures the public of its readiness to promptly respond to any distress calls and to decisively deal with any individual or group attempting to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere during the festive period.

He said in collaboration with all security agencies in the state, the Kaduna State Police Command seeks to reassure members of the public of their safety.