Kaduna Police Debunk Mass Abduction Of Worshippers

The Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday dismissed the widely reported kidnapping of over 100 worshippers in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the State.

Debunking the purported reports, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Rabiu, described rumours as a falsehood being peddled by conflict entrepreneurs seeking to create chaos in the state.

New Telegraph reports that on Monday claimed that over 100 people were abducted by bandits during a church service at Kurmin Wali village in Kajuru on Sunday.

However, addressing reporters after the State Security Council meeting at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Monday, the Commissioner of Police challenged anyone to provide the names of the alleged kidnapped victims and other particulars.

He warned those he described as rumour mongers to desist from attempting to derail the prevailing peace in Kaduna State, adding that the full wrath of the law would be visited on such merchants of falsehood.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government, Dauda Madaki, said that upon hearing the rumour of the attack, he mobilised the police and other security forces to Kurmin Wali, only to find that no attack had occurred.

“We visited the church where the so-called kidnapping took place. There was no evidence of any attack. I asked the village head, Mai Dan Zaria, and he confirmed that no such attack occurred.

“I also called the youth leader of the area, Bernard Bona, who was interviewed by the press team that accompanied me, and he said that nothing of the sort happened.

“So, I challenge anyone to provide the names of the kidnapped individuals. I have been waiting for this list, but no one has come forward.

“I believe the rumour of the kidnap is being sponsored by people who are unhappy with the relative peace Kajuru has been enjoying since the coming of this administration,” he added.

He advised the people of the area to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses, urging them to report any suspicious movements or rumour mongers to security agents.

In his response, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shauibu (SAN), said that the CAN chairman and other religious leaders had interacted with the people of the area where the so-called kidnapping allegedly occurred.

“They found out that what was circulated to the public was completely false,” he said, assuring that “Kaduna State Government has zero tolerance for criminality.”