Kaduna Police Bust Criminal Hideouts, Arrest 182 Suspects

The Kaduna State Police Command has cracked down on criminal hideouts and black spots across the state, resulting in the arrest of 182 suspects.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the operation, coordinated by Divisional Police Officers in metropolitan areas, led to the recovery of dangerous weapons and illegal drugs.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to restore public confidence and enhance internal security.

Hassan noted that the items recovered include one AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with 31 rounds of live ammunition, 30 bags of Indian hemp, approximately 1,600 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and a stolen Honda Accord vehicle that was recovered in Zaria.

The police spokesman stated that the suspects were apprehended in various locations, including Rigasa, Kawo, Tudun Wada, and Sabon Tasha.

Also, two suspects, Ziya Abdullah and Bashir Usman, were arrested for allegedly robbing a resident and stealing a Honda Accord vehicle. They confessed to the crime, claiming they used knives and cutlasses during the robbery.

The statement read, “In a renewed and ongoing effort to rid Kaduna State of criminal elements and safeguard lives and property, the Kaduna State Police Command has launched an aggressive manhunt and crackdown on criminal hideouts and black spots across the state.

“In a coordinated operation led by Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in metropolitan areas, particularly Rigasa, Kawo, Tudun Wada, Sabon Tasha, and other communities, and in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, a total of 183 suspects have been arrested.

“This crackdown is part of our ongoing efforts to restore public confidence and enhance internal security, resulting in the recovery of dangerous weapons and illegal drugs.

“On June 13, 2025, police conducted raids in Rigasa that led to the recovery of hard drugs, including 30 bags and approximately 1,600 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, along with other dangerous weapons.

“On the same day, at around 11:45 AM, residents of Rafin Guza discovered a bag abandoned during a police pursuit of suspected criminals. The bag contained an AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with 31 rounds of live ammunition.

“Investigations are currently underway to trace the culprits, and they will soon be apprehended and brought to justice.

“On June 9, 2025, around 11 AM, police operatives from Kakuri Division, acting on a tip-off, posed as buyers and arrested Ziya U. Abdullah, aged 35, who was attempting to sell a vehicle suspected to be stolen. He was arrested and later led to the capture of his accomplice, Bashir Usman (also known as “Yellow”).

“The suspects confessed to robbing a residence in Gona, using knives and cutlasses, and stealing a Honda Accord. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Zaria. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members.

“Some of the suspects have been charged, while others are currently undergoing a thorough investigation by the police. Those found culpable will be arraigned in court soon.

“The police chief quoted the State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, as having reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating crime.

“The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, emphasises the Command’s determination to fight crime and urges residents to continue providing timely and useful information to assist police operations. He also assures residents that Kaduna State will remain peaceful,” the statement concluded.

