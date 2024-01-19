Kaduna: Police Arrests Kidnapper, Rescue Victim, Recover Guns

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command, in the early hours of yesterday, rescued a kidnapped victim from Abuja, arrested one of the suspected kidnappers and recovered three pistols and a Hilux Van.

The State Police Command’s Spokesman, ASP Mansur Has- san said the victim identified as Segun Akinyemi of block 10, flat 2 FCDA quarters Area 3, Garki Abuja, was abducted around 5pm on Tuesday while he was leaving his residence by the suspected kidnappers.

ASP Hassan, said “On the 18th January, 2024 Operatives attached to Kawo Divisional Headquarters, Kaduna received a distress call of a kidnapping incident from Abuja indicating the culprits and their victim were trying to move through Kaduna.