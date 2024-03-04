Kaduna Police Arrest Alleged Human Trafficker

The operatives from the Kaduna State Police Command have apprehended Bulus Danladi, a suspected human trafficker from Ankwa in Katari, Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the Command Public Relations Officer who confirmed the incident said that the arrest was made in response to a complaint lodged by Mrs. Jummai Danjuma of Katari, who lives nearby.

The police official added that on February 27, 2024, the suspect trafficked five youngsters from Katari to Eruku in Kwara State to work in a factory, noting that while at Eruku, the suspect abandoned the children and returned to Katari.

The police chief went on to say that three of the five youngsters trafficked to Kwara State were returned, and attempts were underway to locate the remaining two.

He said, “On March 1, at about 0900hrs, a complaint was lodged by Mrs Jummai Danjuma and two others in the Katari area in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

“On February 27, the arrested suspect, Bulus Danladi of Ankwa area in Kachia LGA, trafficked five youths from Katari to Eruku in Kwara with intent to work in a factory.

On reaching there, the suspect carried the youths to a farm in Eruku where he abandoned them and returned to Katari.”

He said the suspect would be charged in court after the investigation.