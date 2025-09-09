Kaduna: Police Arrest 6 JTF Members Over Death Of 25-Year-Old Man

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested six members the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), following the death of a 25-year-old man, Ibra- him Idris, after he was allegedly tortured by them in Rahama village, Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama shared the incident in a post on X yesterday. According to witnesses, Idris was arrested on September 6, on allegations of shopbreaking and theft. While in JTF custody, he was reportedly beaten severely, leaving him with head and body in- juries.

He was later rushed to Mazadu Nursing and Maternity Home in Rahama, where doctors confirmed him dead. Police have since arrested six JTF members; Adamu Umar, Surajo Hassan, Idris Muhammad, Bashari Umar, Sabo Haruna, and Alabaru Yahaya alongside the shop owner, Buhari Khalid, for questioning. Idris’s body was released to his family for burial in line with Islamic rites, though no post-mortem examination was carried out.