Kaduna Police Arrest 5 Suspected Kidnappers, Spiritualist

Share

Police have arrested five suspected kidnappers, a spiritualist,a notorious car thief and recovered a stolen vehicle, among other items in Kaduna State.

In a statement yesterday, spokesman ASP Mansir Hassan said the Anti-Kidnapping Unit executed a targeted operation in Kundun village, which led to the “arrest of Umar Haruna, Shuaibu Umar and Hairatu Muntari aka Talatu of Kundun Village”.

According to him, the primary target was Umar Haruna and the suspected gang leader who remains at large. He said all the suspects confessed to their involvement in several kidnappings across the state.

Hassan said: “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their roles in a series of kidnappings. “They even disclosed their intentions to kidnap a resident of Maraban Yakawada.

“Further investigations revealed that ransom money obtained from previous kidnappings had been used to purchase bags of maize, which were subsequently recovered as exhibits.”

The police said they also apprehended a third suspect, Abubakar, who served as the gang’s cattle rearer and recovered eight cows, seven calves, and eight sheep connected to the gang’s activities.

The force said: “On October 31, a resident of Agaji village reported that his 3-yearold daughter went missing and is nowhere to be found. “The following day, he received a call from an unknown individual demanding a ransom of N2 million for her safe return.”

Share

Please follow and like us: