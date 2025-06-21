Share

The Kaduna State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns over the perceived neglect of state-owned educational institutions under the Governor Uba Sani-led administration, warning that ongoing industrial actions could jeopardise the academic future of thousands of students.

The opposition party who spoke in a statement issued on Friday by its Chairman, Edward Percy Masha, expressed “Deep concern” over the warning strike declared by staff unions in key state-owned tertiary institutions, including: Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Kaduna State College of Education, Kaduna State College of Nursing, Shehu Idris College of Health Technology.

The PDP leadership questioned the apparent lack of investment in the education sector despite “substantial financial resources” received by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration over the past two years.

The strike action, which began in the early hours of Thursday, was triggered by long-standing grievances over poor working conditions, unpaid entitlements, and deteriorating infrastructure in these institutions.

“We are deeply concerned that thousands of students are at risk of delayed graduation and traumatic academic disruption due to the government’s neglect of the education sector.

“Given the financial resources accrued to the APC government under Governor Uba Sani, there is no justification for this level of decay and disregard for education,” the statement read.

Masha emphasised that education is a fundamental right and urged the Kaduna State Government to immediately engage in dialogue with the striking unions to meet their demands and restore normalcy to the institutions.

The PDP expressed solidarity with the striking staff and affected students, assuring them of the party’s unwavering commitment to a more responsive and responsible government.

“We sympathise with the lecturers and students affected and assure them of our continued efforts to build a better Kaduna. The people deserve leadership that prioritises human capital development,” Masha added.

Concluding the statement, Masha urged citizens to remain patient and committed to democratic change through the ballot box.

“We call on Kaduna residents to keep faith with the PDP. Together, we can bring an end to the current administration’s incompetence and chart a new course for our state.”

