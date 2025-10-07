Kaduna PDP Suspends Secretary Over Misconduct, Anti-Party Activities

The Kaduna chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday suspended its State Secretary, Sa’idu Adamu, over alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

The State PDP also barred him from participating in any party activity at all levels during the suspension.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Maria Dogo, the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party took the decision, and it was ratified by the State Executive Committee (SEC) during a meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Kaduna.

The statement further stated that the action aligns with the provisions of Articles 58(1)(h) and 57(3) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

It added that Adamu’s suspension, which takes immediate effect, will last for one month pending the outcome of investigations and subsequent decisions of the party.

“The PDP wishes to assure its members and the general public that the party remains resolutely committed to upholding internal discipline, fairness, and justice under the able leadership of the State Chairman, Edward Masha.

“The ongoing efforts of the State Working Committee are aimed at strengthening the party’s structures and ensuring accountability across all ranks,” the statement said.